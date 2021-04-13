The Wrong Questions

Last week, I found myself on the phone, trying not to shout at a reporter from the New York Times.

The shouting was about Substack. I was one of several people who left the platform over its choice to pay, platform and protect transphobic writers. Unfortunately, my post about leaving Substack caught lots of traffic, and I was being treated as an “expert.” Being a trans “expert” in a conversation about transphobia is the closest any human being can get to Hell without hitting Glenn Greenwald on the way down.

There was the writer who wanted to know why I wasn’t able to share platforms with “people I don’t like,” and who ended the interview when I kept pulling the focus back to transphobia. There was the radio show that interviewed me and a trans woman, then ran quotes from neither of us, tapping a cis reporter — the same reporter who’d ended the interview with me — to read my post aloud on air and explain how unreasonable it was.

After a few of these, I’d decided not to do any more interviews. I only budged for this request because, well, it was the Times. I shouldn’t have.

It fell apart early on. Ben Smith, the reporter, told me by email that his only other trans sources for the story were Daniel and Grace Lavery, who had accepted advances from Substack. I replied that I didn’t want to be pitted against the Laverys, and offered to connect him to several other trans writers, so he could get a range of opinion. He assured me he had no interest in a cage match. Then, on the phone, he asked me how I could call Substack transphobic if they were hiring writers like Daniel and Grace Lavery.

“If Substack were to pivot so that it only paid trans writers, I would be fine with that,” I remember saying, my voice already brittle around the edges.

I recall the rest less as an interview than as an ongoing series of attempts to complete a sentence. I said that Substack, by recruiting specific writers and making determinations about who deserved to be paid, had made itself a publisher, and was responsible for the rhetoric on its platform. This rhetoric was frequently transphobic, which —

But wait, he said, how could I be sure Substack was paying these guys?

I couldn’t, I said, because Substack refused to disclose that information. That’s why I was focused on across-the-board content moderation, because publishers have a responsibility to rein in hate speech, which —

Wait, wait, weren’t there other places on the Internet that had hate speech?

I wasn’t currently focused on those other platforms, I said, but Substack had specifically been providing a platform for high-profile writers to spread transphobia, which —

Well, no, the reporter said, he didn’t plan to get too deep into the whole trans thing, he was covering the business end.

“People are going to get killed,” I remember saying.

I was pacing my deck, and my voice was coming from somewhere scary, deep in my gut. It wasn’t that I was yelling, but if I let go even a little, I would be.

Rhetoric had consequences, I said again. Some of these writers had laid the rhetorical and political groundwork for bills like the one in Arkansas, which banned healthcare for trans children, which experts believe will lead to an increase in trans suicides. If you platformed those viewpoints, you gave them mainstream legitimacy, which led to more anti-trans bills, as the result of which more trans people would die. So any discussion of Substack’s business model had to start with the fact that extracting a short-term profit from hate speech made it more likely that trans people would fucking die.

The interview ended.

This is only my own subjective recollection. It differs from Smith’s: “I didn’t think you lost your temper,” he said, when I reached out for comment. “I thought you were clear that a central point was the suggestion that the company was giving advances to anti-trans writers, and/or that it was opaque on that point.”

Needless to say, I don’t recall this being my central point, or even one of the main points I was making. My point was about mainstreaming hate speech, and over the weekend, Andrew Sullivan published a Substack newsletter proposing a solution for the “trans question.”